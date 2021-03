GREEN BAY — Whether you like the move or not, the Green Bay Packers have gone all in at the running back position.

Aaron Jones has been one of the best backs the franchise has seen, totaling over 4,000 yards from scrimmage and 40+ touchdowns in his first four seasons in the NFL.

"The work is not done yet." @Showtyme_33 is ready to run it back with the Pack. 😤#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/RaVYJj86de — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 26, 2021

The new contract is four years for $48 million dollars, making Jones one of the highest paid backs in the league.