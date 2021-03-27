MILWAUKEE — With the firing of Steve Wojciechowski, Marquette Basketball is going to get a facelift on the court. That’s the nature of college basketball.

Fortunately for Marquette fans, freshmen standouts Justin Lewis and Dawson Garcia could be sticking around to play for new coach Shaka Smart.

Lewis posted this photo Saturday captioned “The Show Goes On,” while Garcia posted a photo of the two together. This isn’t an official statement from either player, however it appears they are going to play in Milwaukee next year.

So far Jamal Cain, Koby McEwen and Symir Torrence have entered the transfer portal. No word from Marquette’s best player last season DJ Carton, who transferred from Ohio State to play under the coach that recruited him originally.