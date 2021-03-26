MADISON- The Department of Health confirming the state’s first discovery of a third variant of COVID-19.

According to the DHS the newest variant, called P.1 was first discovered in 4 travelers from Brazil who were tested an an airport near Tokyo, Japan in early January. The new variant is similar to that of the other two strains B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, which have both been found in Wisconsin.

The DHS says this new strain does have the ability to mutate and affect the ability of antibodies to generate in people who’ve already had COVID-19.

“DHS continues to monitor for new SARS-CoV-2 variants in collaboration with our laboratory partners,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “Because these new variants of concern may spread more easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, it is important to get vaccinated when you are able. Vaccines, along with our other public health practices, give the virus less of an opportunity to spread and mutate.”

State records show that the B.1.1.7 variant has been found 78 times in Wisconsin while the B.1.351 has been located twice.

The CDC says all three vaccines approved for use in the United States, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, have proved effective against COVID-19 and all mutated strains thus far.