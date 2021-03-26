The City of Milwaukee is ready to implement a new street light fee.

Approved as part of the city’s 2021 budget, the Department of Public Works says it will be part of the municipal services bill people will receive starting next quarter.

The charge is $1 per linear foot for a property’s street frontage, or the shorter street side for a corner property.

The average household should owe around $10 per quarter.

The funding will help maintain the city’s over $77.000 street lights, including upcoming improvements.

