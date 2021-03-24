RACINE — It’s already a unique season playing high school football in the spring.

But Getting to kickoff on Friday is more of a challenge for some schools than others.

Until Monday, Racine’s public high schools weren’t sure they’d be playing home games because of the city’s public health order.

“The first thing we have learned is patience and flexibility,” said Racine Horlick Athletic Director Joe Wendt. “Our coaches have been ultra flexible. Our leadership in the district has been ultra supportive, so we were looking for every opportunity to respect and align ourselves with city ordinances.”

The city has since loosened restrictions just days before the season opens on March 26, giving teams the green light to compete within city limits.

“The only one it affected was Racine Horlick and [Racine] Park who were kicking off our inner city rivalry, so we’ll be looking at where that takes place yet,” Wendt said. “Going forward, our goal is to play in the city and not away games, which has been a blessing with this latest Safer Racine order.”

Racine schools are playing a 7-week schedule with the Woodland Conference for the alternate season.