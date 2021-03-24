MILWAUKEE- Black Husky Brewing is putting new meaning into the phrase ‘shot with a beer chaser’.

The brewery at 909 E. Locust Street on Milwaukee’s northwest side is giving out a free beer to anyone (21 and older), who shows up with proof they’ve gotten at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Our primary goal in this is to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” brewery co-founder and master brewer Tim Eichinger says. “In our minds we are trying to do whatever we can to help encourage that.”

While the ‘free beer’ bit may make eye catching headlines, Eichinger says they’re also doing work behind the scenes including work with the local health department to provide guidance on social distancing guidelines, capacity limits and other orders that affect small businesses around Milwaukee.

As of Tuesday, Milwaukee County Health Department said just over 23% of all residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine while just over 11% has completed the vaccine cycle. Overall in Wisconsin more than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed out of 2.6 million allocated to the state.

“We are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Eichinger added. “If we get to the level where we can see less of social distancing, even though I think it’ll be going on voluntarily for a while, we will see the entire market pick up.”

You can view the State of Wisconsin’s health data here.

You can view Milwaukee County’s health data here.