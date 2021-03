GREEN BAY — It appears that a familiar face will be back with the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, Kevin King will sign a one year $6 million dollar deal. Last season, King started and played in 11 games.

The #Packers are re-signing CB Kevin King to a one-year, $6 million deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2021

This has been a theme this offseason for the green and gold, as they’ve also resigned running back Aaron Jones.

Center Corey Linsley is the team’s largest departure. The All-Pro Center has joined the LA Chargers.