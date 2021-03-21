MADISON — The latest statistics from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reveals no new deaths on Sunday, but 420 new cases of COVID-19.

Wisconsin vaccination numbers are rising too. The state has fully vaccinated around 15% of its population, while 25% have received at least one dose.

As far as racial and ethnic vaccine disparities go, the state’s White population continues to lead the way with just over 24% getting at least one dose. Both Wisconsin’s Black and Latino populations have yet to crack the 10% mark.

However, beginning Monday at 10 a.m., Milwaukee is opening up two mass vaccination clinics at North Division and South Division High Schools to raise numbers in the city’s most vulnerable zip codes. Both clinics will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and do not require appointments.

For all details on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.