INDIANAPOLIS — The Wisconsin Badgers season is over at the hands of the number one seed Baylor Bears.

The Bears, as they’ve done all season, shot the lights out from three-point range finishing just under 50%. For the Badgers, Micah Potter and D’Mitrik Trice showed out. Potter had a double-double and Trice had 10 points and four assists.

With Head Coach Greg Gard’s sixth season in the books, he now has five NCAA Tournament wins in four appearances. The only year the Badgers have missed the tournament under Gard was in 2017-2018.

Baylor is moving on to face the winner of Villanova vs. North Texas. That game will tipoff at 7:45 CT Sunday night.