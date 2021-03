MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are winners of six games in-a-row, but it appears they will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo when they try and push that streak to seven.

According to multiple reports, Antetokounmpo has a left knee sprain and is listed as “doubtful.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for tomorrow's game against the Indiana Pacers with a left knee sprain. — Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) March 22, 2021

The Greek Freak is having a great March, averaging 28 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists. He has three triple-doubles in the last two weeks.