GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packer’s running back Jamaal Williams is moving on, but staying in the same division.

Williams has signed a contract to play with the Detroit Lions next season, but not before he took to twitter to thank the organization.

Thank you Green Bay 🙏🏾 I loved every minute of it https://t.co/Za5bHwXdq2 — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) March 21, 2021

Williams will make $7.5 million over the next two years.