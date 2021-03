MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire on the city’s south side.

Authorities say firefighters were called to a residence about 8:30 a.m. Saturday where they found the upper floor of the residence was on fire.

Fire officials are citing hoarding as a reason why it was so difficult to get to the victim.

A 25-year-old man died in the fire, the cause of which is undetermined. No other details were immediately available.