MILWAUKEE — As of March 19, Milwaukee’s bars and restaurants are allowed a capacity of 50%. This news comes just in time for March Madness, one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

At Jack’s American Pub on Brady St. in Milwaukee, General Manager Robertson Jones says he expects to see an increase in business, initially “around 30%.”

“[We] obviously might [have less] people because Marquette didn’t make [the tournament],” he says. But that isn’t diminishing the idea that business won’t be better overall.

“At the rate things are going, especially with the stimulus [check], people are going to be out regardless.”

It’s not all positive though because enforcing masks and health guidelines just got that much more difficult. The GM says they will be enforcing masks, but is concerned because people no longer have to remain seated inside.

Jones said his security staff is “one of the best in Milwaukee,” and that they will make sure mandates are enforced.