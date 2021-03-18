UPDATE: 10:30am

Police have not identified a motive in the Tuesday shooting at the Roundy’s Distribution Center Tuesday night.

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson says several law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation into the shooting, which spanned from Waukesha County to Milwaukee County.

“I think it’s important to realize that we’re not going to have a good, acceptable, answer to justify what happened yesterday,” Severson said. “We want to answer the question ‘why’ but we also want to be sensitive to all the family and friends in the community, recognizing that there is no justification for what happened but we will look as hard as we can to try and find answers to many questions.”

Oconomowoc Police Chief James Pfister was unable to provide a set timeline for when a motive may be revealed, saying the police department had interviewed more than 100 employees to date.

Police confirmed the identity of the shooter as 41-year-old Fraron Cornelius and the two victims as 50-year-old Kevin Kloth of Germantown and 39-year-old Kevin Schneider of West Allis.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event,” Roundy’s executive James Highland said. “We are providing counseling services and our Roundy’s and Kroger supply chain leaders will work to ensure our associates have the support they need now and in the weeks to come.”

The center was closed Tuesday night and through Wednesday but Highland says it’s since reopened.

You can watch this morning’s press conference below courtesy of our news partners at TMJ4

ORIGINAL POST

“Every day we go to work expecting to return home after our shift,” Secretary-treasurer for the General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 Thomas Bennett said. “For two individuals yesterday, that didn’t happen.”

As of Wednesday evening, law enforcement had not given a motive for the shooting, though Wauwatosa Police and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department were conducting a search warrant at his home.

Roundy’s is owned by Kroger, which is one of the largest grocery store chains in the country. Both Pick n Save and Metro Market operate in Wisconsin under the Roundy’s banner.