MILWAUKEE — For the second time in the month of March, Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission adjourned their meeting with no decision made on the full banning of chokeholds by city’s police department.

Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman continued his initial stance, advocating that MPD does not train chokeholds and that the department is not advocating for their usage.

Norman adds that he wants to give the Milwaukee Police Supervisor’s Organization a chance to meet before an official decision is made. The MPSO will meet on April 12, three days prior to the FPC’s second meeting of the month on April 15.

As of now, the partial ban remains in place. Milwaukee officers can only use chokeholds should they have any reason to believe their life is at risk.