OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an active situation at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc.

The building near Highway 67 and Delafield Rd. is on lockdown, but police would not confirm why they were called.

Police recommend drivers avoid Highway 67, south of I-94 as the investigation continues.

The worker’s union representing Roundy’s employees released the following statement: “General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 has heavy hearts this morning and will hold our comments until the authorities have fully completed their investigation. The Local Union has been in contact with several of our Roundy’s Union Stewards and Kroger Corporate Management in Cincinnati, Ohio throughout the evening about the situation, and with respect to our Membership and their Families, we offer our sincere thoughts and prayers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.