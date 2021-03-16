A new solar energy system will be implemented in Milwaukee, the city announced Tuesday.

The nine-acre project will be located at a land-fill near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

“This is just a small part of a major investment we will be making over the next five years,” said Tom Metcalfe, President of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service.

The new site will be able to power five-hundred homes in Milwaukee, according to Metcalfe.

Watch the news conference below, courtesy of TMJ4 News.