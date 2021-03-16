MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee County Circuity Court judge Brett Bloome was arrested Tuesday and tentatively charged with possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, Bloome was under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation for several months after agents say he uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging app in both October and November of 2020.

The Wisconsin DOJ led the investigation but was aided by the Wauwatosa Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, Racine County Sheriff, Brookfield Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriff and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Bloome was elected to the circuit court in April of 2020 and began his term in August of that year. His six year term was set to expire in 2026.

The DA’s office is expected to be filed on Wednesday.