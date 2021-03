MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds is accused of shooting at responding Milwaukee Police officers.

MPD says officers responded to the sound of gunshots Saturday in the 6300 block of N. 76th Street around 9:40 p.m.

The officers were not injured when they encountered the suspect.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody and is being treated for his injuries at a hospital.

Police are still looking for additional suspects.