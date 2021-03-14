CUDAHY, Wis. — One man is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with police in Cudahy Saturday night.
Officers were called for a report of a physical fight near the 5800 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. just before 8 p.m.
Police say officers arrived and made contact with the man who was armed with a gun.
It’s not clear what sparked the shooting.
Officers performed life-saving measures on the man after he was shot. No officers were injured.
The Milwaukee Police Department is leading the investigation.