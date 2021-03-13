MILWAUKEE — Critics of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters.
Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry released a video Saturday, calling out the senator. Lasry is running for Johnson’s senate seat.
In an interview, Johnson said he wasn’t afraid on January 6 because he could tell the terrorists “would never do anything to break the law”, but he would have been concerned “if those were Black Lives Matter” supporters.
State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat, also weighed in and called Johnson’s comments “totally racist” and ridiculous.
The senator has not released if he plans to run again in 2022 or not.