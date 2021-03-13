MILWAUKEE — Critics of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters.

Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry released a video Saturday, calling out the senator. Lasry is running for Johnson’s senate seat.

Ron Johnson is unfit to represent Wisconsinites in the U.S. Senate. We deserve better. pic.twitter.com/X19uk6vVmN — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) March 13, 2021

We’ve moved from just plain old fringe, extremist rants to fringe extremist and racist rants. This is seriously embarrassing to our state, @SenRonJohnson. https://t.co/CeCdlTUPfk — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) March 13, 2021

In an interview, Johnson said he wasn’t afraid on January 6 because he could tell the terrorists “would never do anything to break the law”, but he would have been concerned “if those were Black Lives Matter” supporters.

BREAKING 🚨: Here is U.S. Senator Ron Johnson saying that he wasn't afraid on January 6 because he could tell the terrorists "would never do anything to break the law", but he WOULD have been concerned "if those were Black Lives Matter" supporters. pic.twitter.com/oxHb5btG2J — Matt Rogers 🗳 (@Politidope) March 13, 2021

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat, also weighed in and called Johnson’s comments “totally racist” and ridiculous.

The senator has not released if he plans to run again in 2022 or not.