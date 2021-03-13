MILWAUKEE — Next Thursday, the Milwaukee County Health Department will determine where the city is on COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Mayor Tom Barrett is hopeful those restrictions will become less strict as time goes on.

“I’m hopeful, the next time the health department makes their announcement, [they] will begin to loosen things up even more,” the mayor says.

As it stands, the county is still enforcing masks and distancing in indoor businesses while allowing inside dining at a decreased capacity (roughly one person per 30 square feet). For all details, click here.

The reason for optimism is the amount of vaccines being put into arms. As of Saturday, March 13, Wisconsin has administered 1.8 million, a third of the state’s population of 5.8 million.

“What I hope for venues, by the end of this year we’re going to be guns-a-blazin and bands-a-playin,” Barrett adds.