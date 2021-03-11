WAUWATOSA — One suspect in a retail theft in Wauwatosa is dead, after he was struck while running away from police near the interstate.

According to officials, the Best Buy on Mayfair Road was robbed and police located the vehicle of interest in a nearby neighborhood. When officers arrived, one suspect ran from the scene while the other two complied.

As officers began to look for the man who ran, they were notified by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office of a pedestrian that was struck by a car on Interstate 41 near W. North Av, the area where the male was last seen running.

While officers work to identify the person killed, they believe that the two incidents are connected.

The interstate shut down around the 7 p.m. hour Thursday night and remained closed for several hours.