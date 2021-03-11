MILWAUKEE — Perhaps one step closer to legalization?

As things stand in Milwaukee County, fines for marijuana possession or drug paraphernalia can reach as high as $500 and no less than $250.

With the latest proposal to limit fines to $1 heading to a to a full vote in the county’s board of supervisors on March 25, the fines would be significantly lowered if approved. The only stipulation is you have to have less than 25 grams in your possession.

A study by the Wisconsin ACLU finds Black Wisconsinites nearly four times more likely to be convicted of marijuana-related charges than White Wisconsinites, despite similar trends in usage.

Right now neighboring states, Illinois and Michigan hold full on legalization statuses, and Minnesota has a medicinal program. A 2019 Marquette Law School poll says 60% of Wisconsinites support legalization.

To see what states hold what statues, click here.