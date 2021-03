MILWAUKEE — A man’s body was recovered from the Milwaukee River, in the heart of downtown Milwaukee early Thursday morning.

According to police, the body was found near in between Wisconsin and Michigan Avenues, a block away from the Riverside Theater. The Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner’s Office says the man appears to be in his 20s, but they are still working to identify how he died.

Online records with the Medical Examiner’s Office state the man was last seen on the morning of Nov. 24, 2020.