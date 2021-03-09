GREEN BAY (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are calling for Green Bay’s Democratic mayor to resign following a report on a conservative website alleging he ceded authority for running the election to a paid consultant with ties to Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Eric Genrich did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday about the calls for him to resign or the story that appeared on the Wisconsin Spotlight website.

The story came a day before the Republican-controlled Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee was to hold an invite-only hearing on the election.

Democrats accused Republicans of furthering “right wing propaganda.”