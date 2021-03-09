MILWAUKEE — A final vote on the country’s $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package is expect to pass Wednesday, and that means big money coming to the badger state.

President of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce Tim Sheehy tells Wisconsin’s afternoon news $3.2 billion would head to the state, or “16% of the state’s budget.”

“It’s real money, but the downside is someone has to pay for that,” Sheehy says.

He also says that local governments would receive $2.3 billion, meaning Milwaukee Co. could get $475 million, Waukesha Co. $75 million etc.

Here is the entire interview: