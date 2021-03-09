The Aaron Jones era in Green Bay could be over. The team declining to place the franchise tag on their leading rusher by today’s 3pm deadline.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Packers did not place their franchise tag on RB Aaron Jones, per source. Jones is headed to free agency, though Green Bay is attempting to re-sign him before he gets there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

Drafted by Green Bay in 2017, Jones racked up north of 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons.

If the team wants to sign Jones, they can pursue him as a free agent.