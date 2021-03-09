WAUWATOSA — Construction crews are setting up the orange barrels and barricades ahead of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange reconstruction.

Closures for the north leg are already underway, but businesses along North Avenue near I-41 are hoping it doesn’t impact sales too drastically.

“It’s never good for business,” said Brad Hatfield, manager at Tosa Wine and Spirits. “We kind of rely on people having that set pattern of going home after work, stopping by and going home.”

The I-41 southbound exits to east and westbound North Avenue will close until 2023, starting on Wednesday, March 10.

Remaining entrances and exits will be closed starting Saturday, March 13.

The reconstruction around the store is nothing new, however.

“I think it was a couple years ago [during North Avenue construction] we couldn’t even get our parking lot,” Hatfield said. “Hopefully this won’t affect us as much. This is starting to be the busier start of the season now.”

Detours will be posted with southbound traffic being routed onto WIS 100 at Burleigh Road.

Northbound traffic will still have access to the exit to WIS 100 northbound during the 2021 construction season.