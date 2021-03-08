Monday, March 8 is International Women’s Day.

The 2021 theme is ‘Choose to Challenge.’

The IWD website says: A challenged world is an alert world. Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day. We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world. From challenge comes change, so let’s all choose to challenge.

“I think it’s a wonderful day for us to remember, to agitate for change both politically and socially, so there is greater equity across the globe for women,” Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs tells WTMJ. “It also gives us an opportunity to celebrate women trailblazers and the achievements of women.”

Coggs created Girls’ Day at Milwaukee City Hall. This year’s event will take place on March 25.

