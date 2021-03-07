IOWA CITY — It was a battle until the very end for the Wisconsin Men’s Basketball team in Iowa City Sunday, but several controversial calls may have contributed to Iowa’s victory 77-73.

Badger’s Head Coach Greg Gard did not hold back when talking about hook-and-hold call, or as some call it the Brad Davison rule.

Greg Gard opens up his postgame presser holding nothing back on that hook-and-hold call on Brad Davison. Says its become the Brad Davison rule.



"It's become a joke… if college basketball is headed in this direction we're in big trouble." #Badgers pic.twitter.com/o3Zu76B1yd — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 7, 2021

That play was reviewed and the call stood.

Another play in the final minute of the game caused an uproar on Twitter too, as many fans and writers referred to it as a “Phantom Foul” on D’Mitrik Trice.

D'Mitrik Trice fouls out with 34.3 seconds left, Jordan Bohannon hits all three FTs to give Iowa the lead. I don't see a foul here, whether on the floor or on the shot. pic.twitter.com/ySsdcwrR17 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 7, 2021

The Badgers will have to throw this one away and set their sights on Indianapolis for the Big10 Tournament. It begins Wednesday, March 10.