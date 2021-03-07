KOHLER — While the Ryder Cup is six months away and Tiger Woods is merely two weeks into recovery, there is speculation he could be coming to Whistling Straights this summer.

According to ESPN’s Bob Harig, Stricker said “I’m hoping in one way, shape or form. But it’s too early to kind of commit to anything.”

Stricker, however, would not comment on the idea of Woods becoming a team vice captain. Some speculate that this is also in the cards for the United State’s team.

In his incredible career, Woods has played in 37 Ryder Cup matches across eight different events. His latest appearance was in 2019 as team captain when the U.S. won the President’s Cup.

