RACINE, Wis. — Two men remain to become the next chief of police in Racine.

The Journal Times says the city’s police and fire commission trimmed its list from four to two on Saturday.

Milwaukee Police Inspector Alex Ramirez is a finalist, along with Cincinnati Police Captain Maurice Robinson.

Inspector Ramirez has been with MPD since becoming a police officer in 1991.

Captain Robinson has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 2002.

Current Racine Police Chief Art Howell announced he would retire by March 31, or until a new chief is chosen.

It’s unclear when a final decision will be made.