MADISON — The United States Senate has voted to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, meaning the bill will now head back to the House for a final vote.

Here is how Wisconsin senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin reacted to the news:

I support helping people truly affected by the pandemic, but we should have targeted the unspent $1 trillion from previous bills first.



The economy is already in a strong recovery, and this bill could spark harmful inflation. It was unneeded and unwise. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 6, 2021

People are still struggling in Wisconsin and I am supporting bold legislative action to provide help to Wisconsin families, schools, workers and small businesses. The #AmericanRescuePlan is the support Wisconsin needs right now to get past #COVID19 and move our economy forward. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) March 6, 2021

If all goes as planned, individuals will receive $1,400 checks and couples will receive $2,800 checks, along with an additional $1,400 for dependents.