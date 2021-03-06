MILWAUKEE – An 18-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly running a red light, causing an accident which killed one person and injured several others on Friday night.

The crash happened at 8:24 p.m. in the 100 block of North 16th Street.

According to Milwaukee police, the first vehicle went through a red light and hit a second vehicle which was making a u-turn.

A 42-year-old Waukegan man who was a passenger in that second vehicle was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old Waukegan man was also seriously injured and remains in critical condition.

Five other people who were inside the vehicle at the time were all treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old Milwaukee man who was driving the vehicle which ran the red light was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was then arrested.

Charges against the driver are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.