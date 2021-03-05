Maple syrup season has arrived!

From February to April, farmers can extract the sugary sap from trees to produce maple syrup.

“It’s been a good season so far,” says Jim Schumacher of Smoky Lake Maple Products. “The season has started early. Typically, here in Wisconsin, we’re not getting too excited to make syrup until the middle of March. But already, the last week in February, people were putting taps in and they were collecting sap. And the forecast, it looks perfect. It’s really off to a good start, and I think it’s going to be a very strong season here in the Midwest.”

