Nearly six months after immigration attorney Michael Cleereman was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s east side, police believe they have his assailant in custody.

Police arresting 31 year old Theodore Edgecomb in Hardon County, Kentucky on Thursday. He faces charges of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of felony bail jumping and a count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police allege Edgecomb shot Cleereman during a road rage incident last September near Brady and Holton streets. According to the criminal complaint, Cleereman’s wife told police he was driving on Brady when they encountered Edgecomb riding a bike in the opposite director. Cleereman’s wife says her husband swerved to avoid hitting Edgecomb, which led to the two men exchanging words.

As her husband approached Edgecomb, Cleereman’s wife says she yelled about a gun, but he didn’t hear her. Edgecomb allegedly then pulled out the gun and shot Cleereman once in the head, killing him.

Edgecomb is currently being held at the Hardon County Jail awaiting extradition back to Milwaukee.