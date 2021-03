MEMPHIS — The Bucks end the first-half of the regular season with 22 wins, thanks to their offseason prize Jrue Holiday.

Watch his last second game winner:

Jrue Holiday FOR THE WIN!! pic.twitter.com/tjgQ6oslbE — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 5, 2021

Prior to that, Holiday forced a steal to give the Bucks an extra possession.