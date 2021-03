RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation is going to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with their annual St. Patty Pub Crawl, despite the pandemic.

According to the website, green beer, corn beef, and live music will fill the streets of downtown at the near dozen venues participating. As an added bonus, those who visit eight or more locations will be entered to win over $300 in bar gift cards and drink chips.

The even will take place Saturday, March 13 from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m.

For all details, click here.