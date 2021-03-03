MILWAUKEE- The push is on to have all teachers and childcare workers in Milwaukee vaccinated from COVID-19 by March 15th.

The City of Milwaukee, Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin today announcing a partnership that will focus on the vaccination of educators as school districts, and state lawmakers, push for a return to in-person learning.

“This is our effort to use the allocation that’s been given to us to make sure that those individuals serving our children are getting it,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “These are not the only vaccines that are coming into our area, there are people that go to pharmacies and individual physicians to get it… our goal is to make sure everyone has access.”

Deputy Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson says the program will target educators who live and/or work in the City of Milwaukee.

Vaccine sites will include North Division HS, Mitchell St. Library, South Division HS, Villard Library and The Wisconsin Center.

Children’s Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Gutzeit says the partnership will include ‘hudreds’ of volunteers, but did not specifically say how many staff members will work at specific vaccination sites.

On Tuesday the City of Milwaukee said 34 doses of the Moderna vaccine had to be tossed out because the number of prepared syringes outnumbered those eligible to get a shot. Mayor Barrett said the 34 doses represented .00136% of the total COVID shots given in Milwaukee.

“I want that number to be zero, but I’m not going to overly criticize because I think they tied very, very hard,” Barrett added. “Was it perfect? No, but I think they tried very hard.”

The partnership with Children’s Wisconsin will launch next Tuesday. You can find more information on how to sign up here.

You can watch the announcement below courtesy of TMJ4 News.