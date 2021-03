MILWAUKEE — What a comeback victory for the UWM Panthers, who fight to see another day. Could that other day contain a game in NCAA Tournament?

After being down as many as 24, the Panthers came all the way back, forced overtime and clinched their ticket to Indianapolis for the semi-finals in the Horizon League Tournament.

NO! YOU WERE NOT DREAMING!!



The Panthers are headed to Indianapolis after completing a 24-point comeback in the final 6:26 of regulation!!@TheDreeGholston (31 points/9 rebounds)@too_smoove23 (25 points)



INCREDIBLE!! pic.twitter.com/wJWVRqJGQR — Milwaukee Men's Basketball (@MKE_MBB) March 3, 2021

Guard DeAndre Gholston tied the game with a three-pointer at the buzzer to force OT, and the rest was history.