MILWAUKEE — “Everyone has suffered, but there is still the haves and the have nots. I think small, minority owned businesses have certainly been the have nots for quite some time,” Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin tells WTMJ.

The Bucks have partnered with Fiserv’s Back2Business program to help donate to local small, minority owned businesses. On Monday, 20 local businesses were granted $10,000 each for a total of $200,000, a number Feigin says will grow to a few million by sometime next year.

That number is just for Milwaukee and other local spots. Feigin adds that Fiserv alone will generate tens of millions of grants nationwide. All of that money comes out of both organization’s pockets, something the Bucks President says they’re happy to do.

“Entrepreneurial folks put their blood, sweat, and tears, every dollar they have, every ounce of energy they have [into their business]….This was so personal. Out of the hundreds of things we’ve done over the last couple of years, this was certainly one of the best,” Feigin adds.

To apply for a grant, click here.

