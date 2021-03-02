MILWAUKEE — As Wisconsin continues to vaccinate citizens with the COVID-19 vaccine, 34 doses are being tossed out.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, the situation that led to the error was complicated by the instruction to give only Pfizer vaccine to teachers vaccinated on Monday. The release also states that a number of teachers scheduled appointments on Monday without identifying themselves as teachers until arriving at the vaccination site.

This is the first time vaccines have expired in the county, but the health department is still looking into the incident.

The release says at this stage “no intentional or malicious action was involved in the incident.”