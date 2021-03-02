MILWAUKEE — COVID-19 vaccines are moving right along, and now the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will reach Wisconsin by next week. Due to an uptick in vaccines, habits are changing as well.

President Joe Biden says there will be enough vaccines for all adults in America by the end of May. “I believe we have the systems in place, especially here in Wisconsin,” Medical College of Wisconsin President and CEO Dr. John Raymond on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.

Raymond adds the additional vaccine will make things much quicker statewide.

Habits are also changing because of this. “The number one activity people feel comfortable with doing is going grocery shopping. 94% of the people feel comfortable doing that. 76% of people feel comfortable going to work and 75% feel comfortable getting a haircut at a barber or salon,” says the President of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce Tim Sheehy.

