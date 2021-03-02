MILWAUKEE — With warm weather right around the corner for Milwaukee, another festival is preparing to take place.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks, the second annual Bloody Mary Festival is returning to Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin had a tremendous inaugural event in 2019, attracting thousands of people to Deer District,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development.

According to the release, attendees will be allowed to taste all of the drinks and then vote on their favorites via the “People’s Choice Award.” A panel of industry judges will also select the “Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.”

“We look forward to once again hosting The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin to celebrate the innovative Bloody Marys made by Wisconsin’s diverse restaurants and to offer our guests another fun and unique event in Deer District,” Belot adds.