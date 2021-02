MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Milwaukee’s northwest side Saturday, Feb. 27.

Investigators say a vehicle drove over a 57-year-old man who was on the ground by the entrance of an alley near 46th St. and Concorida Ave. just after 3:30 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police say the incident is being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.