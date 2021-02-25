MADISON, Wis. — The “Star-Spangled Banner” would have to be played before sporting events at all taxpayer-funded venues under legislation introduced Thursday.

It would include games played at Lambeau Field, American Family Field and Fiserv Forum.

“Despite all of our differences, we’re Americans,” said State Senator Patrick Testin, who authored the bill. “It doesn’t require anyone to participate in the anthem. It doesn’t require any teams to participate if they choose not to. But for those who do, they should be able to stand up and honor our flag and our country for those who served and sacrificed so much.”

The bill does not carry any penalties for venues should they choose not to play the anthem.

“If we have arenas that have been funded by the taxpayers, this should be a no-brainer that we would honor our flag for those who choose to do so,” Senator Testin told WTMJ.

It’s not known whether Governor Evers would sign the bill should it reach his desk.

