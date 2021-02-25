<!-- wp:oacs\/slider -->\n<ul class="wp-block-oacs-slider is-cropped" data-autoplay="true" data-speed="300" data-effect="fade" data-arrows="false" data-dots="false"><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/GettyImages-1303947900-1024x727.jpg" alt="" data-id="233383" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=233383" class="wp-image-233383"\/><figcaption>CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Koby McEwen #25 of the Marquette Golden Eagles drives against Garrison Brooks #15 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Marquette won 83-70. (Photo by Grant Halverson\/Getty Images)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/GettyImages-1303947703.jpg" alt="" data-id="233179" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/news\/2021\/02\/24\/marquette-defeats-north-carolina-for-the-first-time-since-1977-national-championship-game-83-70\/attachment\/marquette-v-north-carolina\/" class="wp-image-233179"\/><figcaption>CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Greg Elliott #5 of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts after a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Marquette won 83-70. (Photo by Grant Halverson\/Getty Images)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/GettyImages-1303937110-788x1024.jpg" alt="" data-id="233375" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=233375" class="wp-image-233375"\/><figcaption>CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Jamal Cain #23 of the Marquette Golden Eagles fouls R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heelsduring the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson\/Getty Images)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/GettyImages-1303937111-1024x760.jpg" alt="" data-id="233376" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=233376" class="wp-image-233376"\/><figcaption>CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Dawson Garcia #33 of the Marquette Golden Eagles blocks a shot by Day'Ron Sharpe #11 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson\/Getty Images)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/GettyImages-1303937683-1024x766.jpg" alt="" data-id="233377" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=233377" class="wp-image-233377"\/><figcaption>CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: D.J. Carton #21 of the Marquette Golden Eagles drives against Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson\/Getty Images)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/GettyImages-1303939796-1024x740.jpg" alt="" data-id="233378" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=233378" class="wp-image-233378"\/><figcaption>CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: D.J. Carton #21 of the Marquette Golden Eaglesshoots over Andrew Platek #3 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson\/Getty Images)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/GettyImages-1303944848-1024x645.jpg" alt="" data-id="233379" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=233379" class="wp-image-233379"\/><figcaption>CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts during the second half of their game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson\/Getty Images)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/GettyImages-1303947838-1024x773.jpg" alt="" data-id="233381" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=233381" class="wp-image-233381"\/><figcaption>CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Leaky Black #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels fouls Jamal Cain #23 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson\/Getty Images)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/GettyImages-1303947881-1024x687.jpg" alt="" data-id="233382" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=233382" class="wp-image-233382"\/><figcaption>CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Steve Wojciechowski of the Marquette Golden Eagles directs his team during the first half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson\/Getty Images)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/GettyImages-1303939793.jpg" alt="" data-id="233284" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/sports\/2021\/02\/25\/extra-points-playing-spoiler\/attachment\/marquette-v-north-carolina-2\/" class="wp-image-233284"\/><figcaption>CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Greg Elliott #5 of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts after making a three-point basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson\/Getty Images)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:oacs\/slider -->