MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport is expanding its nonstop service by welcoming Spirit Airlines.

Spirit will begin daily nonstop flights to Orlando, Las Vegas and offer Milwaukee’s only nonstop option to Los Angeles.

“Hopefully it gives some indication that there’s some resurgence,” said General Mitchell Airport Director Brian Dranzik to WTMJ. “I think they see an opportunity to serve a market that could use the service. I think we’re incredibly fortunate for the fact that you have an airline making an investment at a time when those decisions are not easily made.”

Dranzik says it’s a partnership that’s been in the works for years.

“It takes time to work with an airline, and talk about the city and why they should be serving a market like Milwaukee,” he said. “I think it says a lot about our community from a travel standpoint. We like to travel, particularly times like this when the weather kind of gets to us a little bit.”

Spirit will begin offering daily flights to and from Milwaukee June 24.

