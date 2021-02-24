CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Dawson Garcia had 24 points and 11 rebounds, D.J. Carton added 17 points with five assists and Marquette beat North Carolina 83-70 in a game schedule just four days ago.

It was just North Carolina’s 18th nonconference defeat in the 35-year history of the Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina scored first but did not lead the rest of the way as Marquette answered with a 14-2 run.

Elliott scored 15 points with four steals and Theo John had 11 for Marquette (11-12). The Golden Eagles, who are currently 10th in the 11 team Big East, entered having lost six of their last eight – with two victories over Butler.

Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (14-8) with 18 points.